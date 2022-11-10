Fusion Microfinance IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be finalised any time today as most likely date of Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date is 10th November 2022. In three days subscription, the public issue worth ₹1,103.99 crore was subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of the public issue has remained steady for last three days. According to market observers, shares of Fusion Microfinance are available at a premium of ₹6 for last three days.

Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹6, which is steady for the last three days. They said that tepid response by investors could be the possible reason for Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP remaining steady despite positive sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that probably it is following the global market cues as global stocks have taken a pause ahead of mid-term US polls.

Fusion Microfinance allotment status

As mentioned above Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date is likely today and hence bidders are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of finalisation of share allotment. After announcement of share allocation, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date: Direct links to check status

However, for convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment status check BSE

Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Fusion Microfinance IPO;

3] Enter IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Fusion Microfinance allotment status check Link Intime

Bidders can check their IPO allotment status online by logging in at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Fusion Microfinance IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.