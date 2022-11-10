Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date today. GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 07:25 AM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹6, say market observers
Fusion Microfinance IPO: Announcement of share allocation can be finalised any time today as most likely date of Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date is 10th November 2022. In three days subscription, the public issue worth ₹1,103.99 crore was subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of the public issue has remained steady for last three days. According to market observers, shares of Fusion Microfinance are available at a premium of ₹6 for last three days.