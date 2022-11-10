Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date today. GMP, how to check allotment status

Fusion Microfinance allotment status

As mentioned above Fusion Microfinance IPO allotment date is likely today and hence bidders are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of finalisation of share allotment. After announcement of share allocation, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.