Fusion Microfinance IPO share listing soon. What GMP signals?2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:04 AM IST
- Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹7, say market observers
Fusion Microfinance IPO: After allotment of shares, bidders of the IPO (Initial Public Offering) are eagerly waiting for Fusion Microfinance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 15th November 2022. In three days bidding from 2nd to 4th November 2022, the public issue worth ₹1,103.99 got subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Fusion Microfinance IPO is signaling tepid listing of the public issue as shares of Fusion Microfinance Ltd are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today.