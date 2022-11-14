Fusion Microfinance IPO: After allotment of shares, bidders of the IPO (Initial Public Offering) are eagerly waiting for Fusion Microfinance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 15th November 2022. In three days bidding from 2nd to 4th November 2022, the public issue worth ₹1,103.99 got subscribed 2.95 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 0.51 times. Meanwhile, grey market premium (GMP) of Fusion Microfinance IPO is signaling tepid listing of the public issue as shares of Fusion Microfinance Ltd are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today.

Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹7, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹5 per equity share. market observers said that grey market sentiment has remained at par with the price band of the IPO, which is obvious after the weak response given by the investors during three days of bidding. They said that grey market sentiments have remained tepid despite trend reversal on Dalal Street on Friday. They said that grey market is signaling that the public issue may have a par listing when its shares debut at secondary markets.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is 7, which means grey market is expecting that Fusion Microfinance IPO listing price can be around ₹375 ( ₹368 + ₹7), which is at par with the Fusion Microfinance IPO price band of ₹350 to ₹368 per equity share. They said that Fusion Microfinance IPO has failed to improve its performance in grey market despite trend reversal on Friday. This means reflects 'tepid' listing of Fusion Microfinance shares.

However, stock market investors warned bidders and said that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the listing premium one can expect from an IPO. They said that GMP has no connect with the balance sheet of the company and it is completely speculative. Hence, one should stick with the basics and rely on the financial of the company instead of the grey market premium.