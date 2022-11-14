Fusion Microfinance IPO share listing soon. What GMP signals?

Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Fusion Microfinance IPO GMP today is ₹7, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹5 per equity share. market observers said that grey market sentiment has remained at par with the price band of the IPO, which is obvious after the weak response given by the investors during three days of bidding. They said that grey market sentiments have remained tepid despite trend reversal on Dalal Street on Friday. They said that grey market is signaling that the public issue may have a par listing when its shares debut at secondary markets.