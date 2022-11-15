Fusion Microfinance shares list at discount to IPO issue price

Fusion Microfinance IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,36,95,466 equity shares. It had a price range of ₹350-368 a share. On Tuesday, Fusion Micro Finance said it has raised a little over ₹331 crore from anchor investors. Net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.