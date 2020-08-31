Future Group companies surge on RIL acquisition announcement

Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle has also proposed to invest ₹1,200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09% of post-merger equity holding, and ₹400 crore in a preferential issue of equity warrants which, upon conversion and payment of balance 75% of the issue price, will result in RRFLL acquiring further 7.05% of FEL.