Reliance's move follows failed efforts since 2020 to close a $3.4 billion deal to buy the retail assets of Future, whose partner Amazon.com Inc has blocked the transaction citing violation of contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing. Mukesh Ambani-led firm had transferred leases of some stores of debt-laden Future to its name and sublet them to Future, but is now taking over as Future did not make payments.

