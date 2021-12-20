Future Group stocks surge 20% after CCI suspends Amazon deal

Future Group stocks surge 20% after CCI suspends Amazon deal1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets
Indian shares fell on Monday as a surge in global Omicron COVID-19 cases threatened to roil economic recovery, while shares of Future Group companies jumped after the country's antitrust agency suspended its deal with Amazon.com.
Indian shares fell on Monday as a surge in global Omicron COVID-19 cases threatened to roil economic recovery, while shares of Future Group companies jumped after the country's antitrust agency suspended its deal with Amazon.com.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.4% to 16,745 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.4% at 56,235.04.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.4% to 16,745 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.4% at 56,235.04.
Shares of Future Retail jumped % after India's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group on Friday, potentially denting the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance Industries.
Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance for $3.4 billion.
The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!