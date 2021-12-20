Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Future Group stocks surge 20% after CCI suspends Amazon deal

Shares of Future Retail jumped 18%Shares of Future Retail jumped 18%Future Group will merge some of its remaining businesses into Future Enterprises Ltd., Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said in a statement.
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Livemint

Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian shares fell on Monday as a surge in global Omicron COVID-19 cases threatened to roil economic recovery, while shares of Future Group companies jumped after the country's antitrust agency suspended its deal with Amazon.com.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.4% to 16,745 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.4% at 56,235.04.

Shares of Future Retail jumped % after India's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group on Friday, potentially denting the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Amazon has for months successfully used the terms of its $200 million investment in Future to block the Indian retailer's attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance for $3.4 billion.

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

