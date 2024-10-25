Markets
Sebi’s crackdown seen cooling India’s options frenzy even as guard rails go up
Summary
- Is India’s overheated derivates market finally heeding the regulator’s warnings? September trading indicates it might be, even before tighter regulations kick in.
Mumbai: The exuberance in derivatives trading is finally showing signs of waning after several warnings and a phased crackdown by India’s markets regulator.
