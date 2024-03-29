FY24 market review: 120 stocks from Nifty 500 gave multibagger returns, 55 in the red; check list of top gainers, losers
BSE was the top gainer in the Nifty500 index, soaring 521 percent, followed by IRFC and Suzlon Energy, which skyrocketed 462 percent and 444 percent, respectively.
The Indian market has rallied almost 30 percent in the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24), hitting multiple peaks on the back of improving macros, declining inflation, solid foreign and domestic investor inflows, and hopes of a rate cut in FY25. Moreover, the market has also factored in a third term for the current incumbent government in the upcoming elections, which further aided the sentiment.
