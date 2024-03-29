BSE was the top gainer in the Nifty500 index, soaring 521 percent, followed by IRFC and Suzlon Energy, which skyrocketed 462 percent and 444 percent, respectively.

The Indian market has rallied almost 30 percent in the current financial year 2023-24 (FY24), hitting multiple peaks on the back of improving macros, declining inflation, solid foreign and domestic investor inflows, and hopes of a rate cut in FY25. Moreover, the market has also factored in a third term for the current incumbent government in the upcoming elections, which further aided the sentiment.

In the Nifty500 index, 120 stocks have given multibagger returns in FY24, which means at least 100 percent gains. Meanwhile, just 51 stocks (10 percent) from the index were in the red in the current financial year.

HUDCO, MRPL, Cochin Shipyard, and Ircon surged over 300 percent each. SJVN, Kalyan Jewellers, REC, NBCC, Persistent Systems, Zomato, BHEL, Tata Invest Corp, Sobha, Power Finance Corporation, FACT, Tata Motors -DVR, NLC India, Swan Energy, Olectra Greentec, Apar Ind, Adani Power, Trent, Hind Copper, and Jindal Saw also rallied between 200 and 300 percent each.

Apart from these, another 62 stocks rose between 100 and 150 percent each.

Meanwhile, Sharda Cropchem, Orient Electric, Navin Fluorine, IIFL Finance, Sterlite Tech, Symphony, Aavas financiers, Atul, KRBL, Sumitomo Chem, Vedant Fashions, Alkyl amines, Brightcom Group, GMM Pfaudler, Vinati Org, HLE Glasscoat, Adani Wilmar, PVR Inox, and Hind Zinc also shed between 10 and 28 percent each.

Read here: FY24 Market Review: Nifty 50 jumped 30%; 5 stocks delivered returns over 100% Outlook With robust economic growth and market earnings seeing continued growth, most experts believe that the valuations despite being a tad elevated offer strong long-term growth opportunities.

"Currently, India is heading into elections within the next two months, which could set the market's tone in the near term. Despite the potential for short-term volatility, the long-term drivers remain positive. India continues to be one of the few global geographies recording strong GDP growth, with economic indicators suggesting that India's twin deficits and currency are under control. Looking ahead, the market dynamics are expected to be influenced by favorable cyclical factors. Infrastructure, domestic-oriented manufacturing, and utilities are anticipated to reap the benefits. Additionally, the growth opportunities in sectors like power, defense, and transportation, fueled by government policies, are expected to contribute to the market's performance," said brokerage house Motilal Oswal in a note.

Read here: Morgan Stanley lifts India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.8% Meanwhile, Shauryam Gupta, CEO - Rupeezy, believes that more than elections, the inflation data and the impending rate cuts will have a major impact on the markets. Unfavorable macroeconomic indicators may bring a correction in the market. However, it's worth noting that the market appears to have already factored in the prevailing political climate. Given this context, he expects further upmove in the markets.

Furthermore, with the 2024 general elections knocking at the door and the incumbent Modi government most likely to retain office for the third term, Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, advises investors to look at a bottom-up stock-picking approach going ahead. He sees opportunities across sectors that offer investment potential for long-term capital appreciation. With robust economic growth and market earnings seeing continued growth, Patil believes that the valuations despite being a tad elevated offer long-term growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

