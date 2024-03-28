FY24 Market Review: Nifty Midcap and Smallcap surged over 60%; check best-performing stocks
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index in FY24 has gained 76.15%, spiking from 8,701 points to 15,327 points. 40 stocks have achieved multibagger status.
Small and mid-cap stocks have emerged as favorites among Indian retail investors in FY24. The upward surge in stock prices has significantly enhanced the value of their portfolios. Most stocks in the mid- and small-cap sectors have reached unprecedented highs during FY24, contributing to a notable milestone in market capitalisation.
