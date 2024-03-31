FY24 Review | Bajaj Auto, NTPC, among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 80-140% returns in last 12 months
Coming to indices, Nifty 50's top 10 best-performing largecaps, including Bajaj Auto and others, have delivered hefty returns in the range of 80-140 per cent in FY24.
India's financial markets ended financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on a firm note, with the domestic equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex logging their strongest performance in three fiscal years. The 30-share Sensex rose 24.85 per cent in the last 12 months, while Nifty 50 soared nearly 29 per cent displaying a blend of volatility and robust recoveries. Between April 2023-March 2024, the indices have accumulated nearly 27-31 per cent return on investment for investors.
