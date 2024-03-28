FY24 Review: FPIs infused ₹2 lakh crore in Indian equities, highest since FY21; what lies ahead?
After outflows worth ₹37,632 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned as buyers in the current financial year (FY24), buying Indian equities worth ₹2.04 lakh crore so far.
After outflows worth ₹37,632 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned as buyers in the current financial year (FY24), buying Indian equities worth ₹2.04 lakh crore so far. This was the highest FPI inflow since FY21 when the FPI investment stood at ₹2.74 lakh crore. This renewed interest from foreign investors bodes well for the Indian market and reflects growing confidence in its potential for growth and returns.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started