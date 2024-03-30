FY24 share market review: Sensex jumps 25% past year. Can it go beyond 84,000 in fiscal 2024-25?
FY24 share market review: BSE Sensex closed FY24 on a high note, gaining 655.04 points. Market experts attribute the bullish trend to strong economic growth, solid corporate results, and IPO activity. Sensex stocks like Tata Motors and NTPC saw significant gains. FY25 outlook remains positive.
FY24 share market review: The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the last day of financial year 2024 (Thursday, March 28) on a higher note with gains of about 655.04 points, or 1%, at the 73,651.35 level. During the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the S&P BSE Sensex index has touched multiple record highs, and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surpassed ₹333 lakh crore, or $4 trillion, for the first time ever in November 2023.
