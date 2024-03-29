FY24 Stock Market Recap: BSE PSU index gains 92%, 37 stocks surge over 100%; check top gainers
Indian state-owned companies' stocks surged in FY24, outperforming mid- and small-cap stocks. BSE PSU index nearly doubled, boosted by govt's capex spending hike and anticipated BJP victory. Railway, power, defence, and oil sectors also showed impressive gains.
Stocks of Indian state-owned companies have witnessed an unprecedented surge in FY24, surpassing even the performance of mid-and small-cap stocks, emerging as the remarkable champions of the market.
