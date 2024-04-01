FY25 Outlook: Hotels to see revenue growth of 9-11%, a 3rd straight Year of growth- CareEdge
Stock Market Today: Indian Hotels , EIH Ltd , Lemon Tree Hotels, Chalet Hotels share price have risen 69%-189.5% in last one year. As the same has been led by rising occupancy and better average room rate, CareEdge expects Hotels to See 9-11% Revenue Growth in FY25, a3 Straight Year of growth
Indian Hotels Company , EIH Ltd , Lemon Tree Hotels, Chalet Hotels share price have risen 70%-189% in last one year. The same has been helped by continuing upcycle as Revenue per available room (RevPAR) have improved regularly in the back of rising occupancy and improvement in average room rates (ARR).
