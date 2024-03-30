FY25 outlook positive for FPI inflows though inexpensive market valuations may add to short-term volatility
Indian Stock Markets: The over seas flows into Indian equities may remain positive during FY25 amidst favorable macros as FPI ownership in Indian equities also remains as decadal low. The short flows however may be influenced by inexpensive valuations of the Indian markets, trading at record highs
The Foreign portfolio Investors investments into Indian securities and other financial instruments during FY24 stood at record ₹339,066 crore, as per NSDL data. While FY22 and FY23 had seen net outflows, the overseas flows into India during FY24 were at least 26% higher than ₹267,101 crore seen during FY21.
