G7 Summit to US GDP data: Top 5 factors that may impact stock market next week

Giving his views on the market wrap last week, Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster said, "The pullback in the Indian stock market this week seems more like a relief rally than a full-fledged recovery. Global macros continue to remain challenging and may continue to act as a drag on Indian stocks as well. However, with valuations coming off from their highs, the risk reward from a 2 to 3-year perspective is definitely looking much better for Indian stocks. This is a good time to start accumulating fundamentally strong stocks as long as one is not paying too much premium for quality and stability."