Gabion Technologies share price hits 5% lower circuit after making strong debut on BSE SME

Gabion Technologies India share price hit 5% lower circuit after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. Gabion Technologies IPO listing date was today, 13 January 2025, and the SME stock was listed on the BSE SME platform.

Gabion Technologies India shares were listed at ₹89 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 9.87% to the issue price of ₹81 per share.

The SME stock succumbed to the selling pressure after the debut and slumped 5% from its listing price. Gabion Technologies shares were locked-in at 5% lower circuit of ₹84.55 apiece. However, at this price, the stock was still up by 4.38% from its IPO price.

Gabion Technologies IPO listing was below Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Gabion Technologies IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was ₹31 per share, which signalled debut at more than 38% premium.

Gabion Technologies IPO Details Gabion Technologies India IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, and ended on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The IPO allotment date was January 9, and Gabion Technologies IPO listing date was January 13, Tuesday. Gabion Technologies shares were listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹29.16 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares. Gabion Technologies IPO price band was ₹76 to 81 per share.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Gabion Technologies IPO registrar.

Gabion Technologies is a manufacturer of steel gabions and provides geosynthetics, geotechnical engineering, and ground improvement services globally. The company manufactures Double Twisted Hexagonal Steel Wire Mesh Gabions, Defence Gabions, PP Rope Gabions, Hi-tensile Rockfall Protection Nettings, Reinforced Geomat, and High Strength Flexible Geogrid.

It supplies products and services to Government entities, contractors, private customers, consultants, and authorities in Geosynthetics, Geotechnical Engineering, and Ground Improvement Techniques.

At 10:30 AM, Gabion Technologies share price was at ₹84.55 apiece on the BSE SME, down 5% from listing price and up 4.38% from its issue price.