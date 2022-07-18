GAIL announces record date for dividend: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 09:39 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹63,164.79 crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the gas and petroleum industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹63,164.79 crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the gas and petroleum industry. GAIL (India) Limited holds a Maharatna status from the government of India. The company is also India's leading natural gas company. In India, GAIL controls over 70% of the market for gas transmission and over 50% of the market for gas marketing. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of 10% dividend, the Board of Directors of the company have announced the record date today.