GAIL announces record date for dividend: Details inside

The shares of GAIL closed today at ₹144 apiece level, up by 2.53% from its previous close of ₹140.45 per share. The stock has dropped 0.24 per cent over the past year, but on a year-to-date basis, it has gained 9.55 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has climbed by 9.80 per cent in the past month but has fallen by 2.67 per cent over the past six months. On the NSE, the shares of GAIL had touched a 52-week-high of ₹173.5 on 19-April-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹125.20 on 20-December-21 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading at 17% below the 52-week-high and 15.01% above the 52-week-low. Based on the last traded price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Recently, 166 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations were dedicated to community service by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing, and Urban Affairs. These CNG stations were built by GAIL (India) Limited and nine of its group's City Gas Distribution (CGD) firms in 41 geographical areas across 14 states of the country.

