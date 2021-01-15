GAIL announces 1,046-cr share buyback, announces interim dividend

GAIL announces ₹1,046-cr share buyback, announces interim dividend1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 02:05 PM IST
The record date for dividend as well as for the purpose of share buyback has been fixed at 28 Jan, 2021
Public sector utility GAIL today announced share buyback of 6,97,56,641 equity shares of face value of Rs. 0 each (representing 1.55 % of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at a price of ₹150 for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,046.35 crore.
GAIL board also approved payment of interim dividend for the FY 2020-21 at ₹ 2.50 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Investor confidence in Tata Steel gets a boost on strong earnings of group firm1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
GAIL announces ₹1,046-cr share buyback, announces interim dividend1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
Nifty again fails at 14600-14650 hurdle. What analysts say on today's fall1 min read . 12:45 PM IST
Less than 24 investors stayed in our fund for 24 years: DSP MF’s Kalpen Parekh1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
The record date for dividend as well as for the purpose of share buyback has been fixed at 28 January, 2021.
At 2:10 pm on Friday, GAIL's scrip closed 2.3% lower at ₹140.70.
GAIL (India) is the nation's largest gas distribution firm.
The government has asked at least eight state-owned companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit.
The firms asked to consider share buybacks include miner Coal India, power utility NTPC, and minerals producer NMDC.
A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.
Companies buy back shares for a number of reasons, such as to increase the value of remaining shares available by reducing the supply or to return surplus cash to shareholders.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.