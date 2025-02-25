Mint Market

GAIL, BPCL to HUDCO: Central government receives ₹3,700 crore dividend from these four PSU stocks

The central government received approximately 3,700 crore in dividends from four public sector companies in February, as reported by DIPAM.

Saloni Goel
Published25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST
The central government received nearly 3,700 crore in dividends from four public sector companies – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), GAIL India, HUDCO and National Small Industries Corporation – in February, according to recent data released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). 

DIPAM released this data on the official social media handle on X. The central government receives dividends from companies due to the stake it holds in them. 

Dividend Details

Here's a detailed look at the dividends dispensed by these companies.

GAIL

The central government received 2,202 crore from Maharatna PSU GAIL India. The company, involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas, announced an interim dividend @65% for the financial year FY 2024-25 i.e. 6.50 per share. The government held a 51.90% stake in the large-cap company as of the December 2024 quarter.

More to come…

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST
