Gail declares bonus shares issue in 1:2 ratio

The issue is now subject to approval at the 38th AGM of the company next month.
03:49 PM IST

  • Gail India has announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. On Wednesday, the company's board of directors recommended the issue of bonus shares to shareholders.

Gail India's shareholders are in for a treat as the company has finally announced a bonus issue on its equity shares. On Wednesday, the company's board of directors recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. Under the ratio, a shareholder will earn one new equity share as a bonus on two existing shares. Gail's shares are trading on a bullish note.

In its regulatory filing, Gail said, the board recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new bonus equity share having a face value of 10 each for every two existing equity shares of 10 each fully paid-up.

The bonus issue is now subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 38th AGM of the company to be held on 26th August 2022.

On BSE, Gail shares closed at 146.90 apiece up by 3% or 2.08%. The company's market valuation is around 64,392.14 crore.

A listed company distributes bonus shares on their equity shares to current shareholders free of charge. Through this, a shareholder can capitalise a part of the company's retained earnings for conversion of its share premium account, or distribution of treasury shares.

Also, in the AGM, the shareholders will consider a final dividend of 10% (Re 1 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company. Gail has fixed August 2 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend. 

As of June 30, 2022, Gail has 7,75,601 shareholders with 4,38,33,99,762 fully paid-up equity shares. The government is the promoter and its operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

GAIL (India) is India’s leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, etc. It owns and operates a network of around 14,488 km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country.

