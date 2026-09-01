GAIL dividend 2026: Last date to buy alert | Know amount per share and payment timeline

GAIL dividend 2026: GAIL (India) declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with September 2 fixed as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The company has announced 51 dividends since September 2001 and currently offers a dividend yield of 2.9%.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Final Dividend of Re.0.50 per equity share. The Company has fixed Wednesday, September 2, 2026 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of Members to receive Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026, if approved, at the AGM,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the dividend will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days of declaration.

With the record date set for September 2, investors must purchase GAIL shares by at least one trading day earlier to ensure the shares are credited to their demat accounts before the record date.

Under SEBI’s T+1 settlement cycle, buying the shares within this timeframe is essential to qualify for the corporate action. Hence, September 1 is the last day for investors to buy GAIL shares and remain eligible for the dividend.

Dividends are generally distributed from a company’s earnings, and payouts exceeding profits can raise concerns about their long-term sustainability.

GAIL (India) had a relatively comfortable dividend payout ratio of 48% of its profit last year. However, its free cash flow position presents a concern, as the company distributed dividends equivalent to 162% of the free cash flow it generated during the year, indicating that the payout was significantly higher than the cash available to support it.

GAIL Q1 results 2026 GAIL (India) reported a robust performance for the quarter ended June, supported by strong growth across its core gas businesses.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 96.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,671 crore, compared with ₹2,382 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, PAT jumped 215.3% from ₹1,481 crore recorded in the March 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 16.7% YoY to ₹41,350 crore from ₹35,428.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue grew 15.8% from ₹35,705 crore.

EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹7,098 crore from ₹3,669 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin also improved significantly, expanding by 710 basis points to 17.65%.

Natural Gas Marketing continued to be GAIL’s largest business segment, with revenue rising to ₹43,558 crore during the quarter from ₹34,788 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from Natural Gas Transmission Services increased to ₹3,042 crore from ₹2,805 crore, while the City Gas segment contributed ₹2,256 crore.

The LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons segment generated revenue of ₹2,039 crore, followed by Petrochemicals at ₹646 crore and the other segment at ₹323 crore.

Overall, segment revenue rose to ₹52,091 crore during the June quarter, while inter-segment revenue stood at ₹10,741 crore. This resulted in consolidated revenue from operations of ₹41,350 crore for the quarter.

Also Read | How Adani Group stocks are performing today

Should you buy GAIL shares ahead of dividend record date? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, recommended investors to consider buying GAIL shares in the ₹172–173 range.

"Traders should maintain a stop-loss at ₹168, while the stock could potentially move towards ₹178–182 or higher in the near term,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that GAIL maintains a consistent dividend payout history (supported by a current yield around 3.0%–3.2% and a recent final dividend of ₹0.50 per share for FY26), reflecting financial discipline alongside capital allocation toward clean energy transition projects.

“Overall, GAIL presents a stable compounder case driven by infrastructure expansion, volume growth, and steady dividend payouts,” said Srivastava.