GAIL Dividend: Maharatna PSU announces 10% dividend along with Q4 results. Check details here

GAIL Q4 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) GAIL (India) Limited on Tuesday, May 13, announced a final dividend of 10% along with its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

GAIL, India's flagship natural gas company, declared a dividend of ₹1 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

“The Board of the Company has recommended the payment of Final Dividend @10% (Re 1.00 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” GAIL said in a filing today.

The record date for payment of GAIL's final dividend would be intimated in due course, Maharatna PSU said.

GAIL Dividend History According to Trendlyne data, GAIL (India) has a dividend yield of 3.5% over the last 12-month period, following a dividend payout of ₹6.50 during this time.

Meanwhile, since January 2003, GAIL (India) has declared 45 dividends.

GAIL Q4 Results GAIL's Q4 profit growth remained flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while it declined significantly quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). GAIL posted a consolidated net profit of 2,492 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹2,469 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, recording a just 0.9% rise.

Meanwhile, on a QoQ basis, the net profit dropped 39% from ₹4,082 crore in the preceding quarter of FY25.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.3% YoY to ₹36,551 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹32,833 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, sequentially, the figure dipped marginally, compared with ₹36,937 revenue posted by GAIL in the December 2024 quarter.

GAIL (India) share price traded on a weak note following the Q4 results announcement. As of 3.25 pm, GAIL stock was down 2% at ₹184 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of ₹183.20 and a high of ₹189.50.