GAIL Dividend: Maharatna PSU announces 10% dividend along with Q4 results. Check details here

GAIL Q4 Results: Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) GAIL (India) Limited on Tuesday, May 13, announced a final dividend of 10% along with its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
GAIL, India's flagship natural gas company, declared a dividend of ₹1 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
“The Board of the Company has recommended the payment of Final Dividend @10% (Re 1.00 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” GAIL said in a filing today.
The record date for payment of GAIL's final dividend would be intimated in due course, Maharatna PSU said.
According to Trendlyne data, GAIL (India) has a dividend yield of 3.5% over the last 12-month period, following a dividend payout of ₹6.50 during this time.
Meanwhile, since January 2003, GAIL (India) has declared 45 dividends.
GAIL's Q4 profit growth remained flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while it declined significantly quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). GAIL posted a consolidated net profit of 2,492 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹2,469 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, recording a just 0.9% rise.
Meanwhile, on a QoQ basis, the net profit dropped 39% from ₹4,082 crore in the preceding quarter of FY25.
The consolidated revenue from operations rose 11.3% YoY to ₹36,551 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹32,833 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, sequentially, the figure dipped marginally, compared with ₹36,937 revenue posted by GAIL in the December 2024 quarter.
GAIL (India) share price traded on a weak note following the Q4 results announcement. As of 3.25 pm, GAIL stock was down 2% at ₹184 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of ₹183.20 and a high of ₹189.50.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.