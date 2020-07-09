Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GAIL India gains 5% after LIC raises stake in company

MUMBAI: Shares of GAIL India rose 4.6% on Thursday following news of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) buying an additional 2.014% stake in the state-run energy major.

At 0120 pm, shares of GAIL India traded at 106.4, up 3.6% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.7% at 36584.78.

LIC bought 203.71 million shares or 2.014% stake in GAIL India via open market purchases between 13 February, 2019 and 7 July, 2020. Following the transaction, LIC's stake in GAIL India has increased to 7.019% from 5.004% earlier.

GAIL India's March quarter profit jumped 216% year-on-year to 4,813.88 crore while net sales fell 6% year-on-year to 17,922.79 crore during the period.

Since the beginning of 2020, GAIL India shares have declined 12%. From its March lows, the stock has risen 63%.

As of 31 March, the government held 52.49% stake in the company.

GAIL has 12,000 km of gas pipeline infrastructure and plans to add another 7,600 km over the next five years. While around 108 mmscmd gas is transported through its pipelines, GAIL markets around 96 mmscmd. (Bloomberg)

