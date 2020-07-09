GAIL India gains 5% after LIC raises stake in company

GAIL India gains 5% after LIC raises stake in company1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
- GAIL India's March quarter profit jumped 216% year-on-year to ₹4,813.88 crore while net sales fell 6% year-on-year to ₹17,922.79 crore during the period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI: Shares of GAIL India rose 4.6% on Thursday following news of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) buying an additional 2.014% stake in the state-run energy major.
MUMBAI: Shares of GAIL India rose 4.6% on Thursday following news of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) buying an additional 2.014% stake in the state-run energy major.
At 0120 pm, shares of GAIL India traded at ₹106.4, up 3.6% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.7% at 36584.78.
At 0120 pm, shares of GAIL India traded at ₹106.4, up 3.6% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.7% at 36584.78.
LIC bought 203.71 million shares or 2.014% stake in GAIL India via open market purchases between 13 February, 2019 and 7 July, 2020. Following the transaction, LIC's stake in GAIL India has increased to 7.019% from 5.004% earlier.
GAIL India's March quarter profit jumped 216% year-on-year to ₹4,813.88 crore while net sales fell 6% year-on-year to ₹17,922.79 crore during the period.
Since the beginning of 2020, GAIL India shares have declined 12%. From its March lows, the stock has risen 63%.
As of 31 March, the government held 52.49% stake in the company.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated