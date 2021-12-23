OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  GAIL India announces interim dividend, fixes record date
GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday announced that the board at its meeting held today approved the payment of interim dividend of 4 per share for the FY2021-22. The interim dividend will be paid with reference to the 'Record Date' i.e. Friday, December 31, 2021 fixed for the said purpose, it added.

“The board of directors of the company in its 435th meeting held today i.e. 23.12.2021 has, inter-alia, approved payment of lnterim Dividend for the FY 2021-22 @ 40% ( 4/-per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing today.

Shares of GAIL were trading over 2% higher in Thursday's afternoon deals at 132 apiece on the BSE. The stock has been somewhat of a dull performer in the recent bull market rally as it has risen by just 7% as compared to around 20% rise in benchmark Sensex. GAIL shares are up over 11% in a year's period.

GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company. For the quarter ending September, the PSU reported a net profit of 2,862.9 crore as compared to 1,239.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased 57.6% to 21,515 crore during the quarter under review, from 13,647 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

