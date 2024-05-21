GAIL India share price extends rally for third session as brokerages raise target after Q4 results; Should you buy?
GAIL India share price has risen over 15% in the past three months, while the shares have gained over 28% year-to-date (YTD). In the past one year, GAIL shares have rallied more than 98% and over 114% in three years.
GAIL India share price extended its gaining streak for the third consecutive session on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 results. GAIL shares have rallied over 8% in three sessions. GAIL India Q4 results were announced on May 16.
