GAIL India share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high as Q1 results beat estimates

GAIL India share price jumped over 5% to hit a 52-week high in early trade Wednesday after the country’s largest gas distributor reported strong Q1 results beating street estimates. GAIL shares rallied as much as 5.43% to ₹246.35 apiece on the BSE.

GAIL (India) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,183.35 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 77.5% from ₹1,792.99 crore in the year-ago quarter, on account of increased gas transmission volumes, increased domestic natural gas marketing volume and improved natural gas marketing margins.

On a sequential basis, net profit growth of the company was 28.6%.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased marginally to ₹34,821.89 crore from ₹32,848.78 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of about ₹1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 21% of annual target of ₹8,044 crore.

GAIL India’s EBIT from the natural gas transmission segment in the June quarter rose 47.3% to ₹1,446.87 crore from ₹982.45 crore in the March quarter. The growth was 40% from ₹1,028.33 crore, YoY.

Natural Gas Marketing segment EBIT jumped to ₹2,036.13 crore from ₹1,507.65 crore, QoQ. Petchem segment reported an EBIT loss of ₹49.31 crore as against EBIT of ₹533.41 crore, QoQ, and EBIT loss of ₹301.75 crore, YoY.

Foreign brokerage firms Citi and UBS both have ‘Buy’ rating on GAIL India shares with target price of ₹250 apiece.

GAIL India share price has risen more than 10% in one month and over 17% in three months. The stock has given over 51% year-to-date (YTD) returns and more than 105% returns in one year.

At 9:50 am, GAIL India shares were trading 4.94% higher at ₹245.20 apiece on the BSE.