Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  GAIL India share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high as Q1 results beat estimates

GAIL India share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high as Q1 results beat estimates

Ankit Gohel

  • GAIL India share price has risen more than 10% in one month and over 17% in three months. The stock has given over 51% year-to-date (YTD) returns and more than 105% returns in one year.

GAIL India share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high as Q1 results beat estimates

GAIL India share price jumped over 5% to hit a 52-week high in early trade Wednesday after the country’s largest gas distributor reported strong Q1 results beating street estimates. GAIL shares rallied as much as 5.43% to 246.35 apiece on the BSE.

GAIL (India) posted a consolidated net profit of 3,183.35 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 77.5% from 1,792.99 crore in the year-ago quarter, on account of increased gas transmission volumes, increased domestic natural gas marketing volume and improved natural gas marketing margins.

On a sequential basis, net profit growth of the company was 28.6%.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY25 increased marginally to 34,821.89 crore from 32,848.78 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of about 1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 21% of annual target of 8,044 crore.

GAIL India’s EBIT from the natural gas transmission segment in the June quarter rose 47.3% to 1,446.87 crore from 982.45 crore in the March quarter. The growth was 40% from 1,028.33 crore, YoY.

Natural Gas Marketing segment EBIT jumped to 2,036.13 crore from 1,507.65 crore, QoQ. Petchem segment reported an EBIT loss of 49.31 crore as against EBIT of 533.41 crore, QoQ, and EBIT loss of 301.75 crore, YoY.

Foreign brokerage firms Citi and UBS both have ‘Buy’ rating on GAIL India shares with target price of 250 apiece.

GAIL India share price has risen more than 10% in one month and over 17% in three months. The stock has given over 51% year-to-date (YTD) returns and more than 105% returns in one year.

At 9:50 am, GAIL India shares were trading 4.94% higher at 245.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

