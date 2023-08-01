GAIL India share price rises after Q1 results; Should you buy? Here is what brokerages recommend3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Nomura said that GAIL India’s Q1 results were weak, but the optimistic outlook was already priced in. The rise in gas transmission tariffs and marketing performance was offset by LPG/LHC.
GAIL India share price recouped from early losses to trade over 2% higher on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results. Gail India shares rose as much as 2.81% to ₹122.35 apiece on the BSE.
