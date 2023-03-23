GAIL India shares' target price raised as brokerages bullish. Key triggers1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:16 AM IST
PNGRB has declared integrated tariff for GAIL India's nine inter-connected pipelines
PNGRB has declared integrated tariff for GAIL's nine inter-connected pipelines carrying almost 90% of its volume compared to the standalone tariff regime earlier. The declared tariff is INR 58.6/mmbtu, which is an increase of 30% over the current INR 45/mmbtu being realized by the company and is broadly in line with street expectations, as per analysts.
