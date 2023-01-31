"We maintain Accumulate on GAIL due to limited upside and limited visibility in earnings in gas trading/chemical segments, which mars the potential for revival from what we believe is a trough in its earnings. During the earnings call, the management hinted that the dependence on spot LNG will persist until domestic supplies increase. Hence, the Petchem utilisation is unlikely to revive unless the gas feedstock required can be sourced at competitive prices, as running the gas cracker on spot LNG above $16/mmbtu is not sustainable, according to GAIL," as per brokerage Nirmal Bang which has a target price of ₹101 on GAIL shares.