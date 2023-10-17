GAIL is ICICI Direct's top ‘gladiator pick’; here's why

Brokerage house ICICI Direct has picked GAIL as its top 'gladiator' pick. The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹125-129 for the stock with a target of ₹146 (upside 12 percent) and a stop loss of ₹117. The time duration for the recommendation is 3 months.

The Maharatna stock has jumped 53 percent in the last 1 year and advanced over 37 percent in 2023 YTD. In the 10 months so far in the current calendar year, the stock has given positive returns in 7 and negative in only 3 - August (-3.4 percent), May (-2.3 percent) and January (-0.9 percent).

Meanwhile, it has already gained over 6 percent in October so far after a strong over 8 percent rise in September. The stock rose the most in July, up 13.4 percent.

The stock rose almost 2 percent in today's deals to hit its new high of ₹132.45 on the back of heavy volumes and a strong technical outlook. It has now advanced over 57 percent from its 52-week low of ₹84.15, hit on October 20, 2022.

In the long term, 3 years, the PSU stock has given multibagger returns, surging over 136 percent in this time.

Incorporated in 1984, GAIL India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km. GAIL also has a presence in the compressed natural gas (CGD) sector directly and via associate companies.

Fundamental Views

ICICI Direct believes that the prospects for GAIL continue to strengthen and may drive a sustained period of outperformance over the next 2-3 years. Growing domestic gas supplies, LNG liquefaction capacity, and expectations of relatively moderate pricing of the same, normalisation of LPG prices and some likely improvement in petrochemical segment imply earnings from each key segment should steadily improve over the next 2-3 years, it noted.

It further pointed out that prospects for the petrochemical segment are also likely to get better, with realisations that have bottomed out, spot LNG prices that have moderated and prospects of improving utilisation.

With multiple ongoing projects in core gas transmission space, GAIL plans to add 6,935 kms of gas transmission pipelines and 560 ktpa of petrochemical capacity over the next 2-3 years, at an investment of ₹42,200 crore ( ₹26,100 crore already invested), informed ICICI. With clear visibility on offtake of a majority of pipelines and a growing market available for petrochemical expansion, growth avenues look robust for GAIL over the next 5-7 years, added the brokerage.

Earnings

In the June quarter, the firm reported a decline of 45 percent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,793 crore versus ₹3,250 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading gas distributer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 13 percent to ₹32,848 crore as against ₹37,942 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, GAIL's net profit surged 179 percent in the June quarter, from ₹643 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 mainly on account of increased gas marketing and transmission volumes and increased transmission tariff realisation.

On the operating front, the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the June quarter stood at ₹2,432.6 crore. The firm's petrochemical segment reported a loss of ₹302 crore in the quarter under review, compared to a profit of ₹35 crore reported last year.

Technical View

“The PSU index has been outperforming post the decade-long breakout, highlighting a robust price structure. Within the space, GAIL is coming out of five years of hibernation wherein it consolidated in the 130-43 range, indicating the resumption of the structural up trend that augurs well for acceleration of upward momentum in the unchartered territory," said the brokerage.

It also stated that the key point to highlight is that, the stock has witnessed a running breakout from 14-month resistance trend line wherein it managed to hold 50 days EMA, displaying buying demand at an elevated support base.

The breakout is associated with volume above 20 weeks average, highlighting increasing participation in the direction of the trend, added ICICI.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

