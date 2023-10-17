GAIL is ICICI Direct's top ‘gladiator pick’; here's why
ICICI Direct has picked GAIL as its top 'gladiator' pick. The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹125-129 for the stock with a target of ₹146 (upside 12 percent) and a stop loss of ₹117. The time duration for the recommendation is 3 months.
