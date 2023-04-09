CNG, PNG prices drop, which oil and gas stocks to buy?3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:13 PM IST
- The Government of India has passed several key recommendations made by the KiritParikh Committee with respect to the pricing of natural gas produced from APM fields. These are legacy fields and largely held by PSUs like ONGC.
After the government passed on several key recommendations of Kirit Parikh's committee, major oil and gas companies have started to trim their natural gas such as CNG and PNG prices. The latest to do so would be Gail (India) following Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas. The gas price revision is likely to improve cash flow in the companies.
