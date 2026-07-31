GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,671 crore; revenue rises 17% YoY

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June, driven by healthy growth in its core gas businesses.
The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,671 crore, registering a 96.1% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹2,382 crore and a 215.3% sequential increase from ₹1,481 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹41,350 crore, up 16.7% YoY from ₹35,428.81 crore and 15.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹35,705 crore.
EBITDA stood at ₹7,098 crore, up from ₹3,669 crore in the June 2025 quarter, with margins expanding by 710 basis points to 17.65%.
Natural Gas Marketing remained GAIL's largest business segment, contributing ₹43,558 crore in revenue during the quarter, compared with ₹34,788 crore a year ago. Revenue from Transmission Services (Natural Gas) rose to ₹3,042 crore from ₹2,805 crore in the year-ago period, while the City Gas segment generated ₹2,256 crore.
The LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons business contributed ₹2,039 crore, followed by Petrochemicals at ₹646 crore and the other segment at ₹323 crore.
Overall segment revenue increased to ₹52,091 crore, while inter-segment revenue stood at ₹10,741 crore, resulting in consolidated revenue from operations of ₹41,350 crore for the June quarter.
The Street reacted positively to the results, with GAIL shares extending their gains after the earnings announcement. The stock climbed as much as 4% to ₹180.80 apiece, its highest level in eight months.
The rally also turned the stock's monthly performance positive, with gains of 4.3% so far in July, putting it on track to register its fourth consecutive monthly advance.
From its March low of ₹134 apiece, the stock has surged 35% to the current level, recouping all the losses incurred over the previous five months. However, despite the sharp rebound, the stock continues to trade about 26% below its all-time high of ₹245 apiece.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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