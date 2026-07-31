GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,671 crore; revenue rises 17% YoY

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June, driven by healthy growth in its core gas businesses.
The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,671 crore, registering a 96.1% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹2,382 crore and a 215.3% sequential increase from ₹1,481 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹41,350 crore, up 16.7% YoY from ₹35,428.81 crore and 15.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹35,705 crore.
EBITDA stood at ₹7,098 crore, up from ₹3,669 crore in the June 2025 quarter, with margins expanding by 710 basis points to 17.65%.
Natural Gas Marketing remained GAIL's largest business segment, contributing ₹43,558 crore in revenue during the quarter, compared with ₹34,788 crore a year ago. Revenue from Transmission Services (Natural Gas) rose to ₹3,042 crore from ₹2,805 crore in the year-ago period, while the City Gas segment generated ₹2,256 crore.
The LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons business contributed ₹2,039 crore, followed by Petrochemicals at ₹646 crore and the other segment at ₹323 crore.
Overall segment revenue increased to ₹52,091 crore, while inter-segment revenue stood at ₹10,741 crore, resulting in consolidated revenue from operations of ₹41,350 crore for the June quarter.
The Street reacted positively to the results, with GAIL shares extending their gains after the earnings announcement. The stock climbed as much as 4% to ₹180.80 apiece, its highest level in eight months.
The rally also turned the stock's monthly performance positive, with gains of 4.3% so far in July, putting it on track to register its fourth consecutive monthly advance.
From its March low of ₹134 apiece, the stock has surged 35% to the current level, recouping all the losses incurred over the previous five months. However, despite the sharp rebound, the stock continues to trade about 26% below its all-time high of ₹245 apiece.
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