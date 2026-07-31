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GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,671 crore; revenue rises 17% YoY

GAIL (India) reported a strong Q2 with a PAT of 4,671 crore, a 96.1% YoY increase. Revenue rose 16.7% YoY to 41,350 crore. Natural Gas Marketing was the top contributor, generating 43,558 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published31 Jul 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 96% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,671 crore; revenue rises 17% YoY
GAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,671 crore; revenue rises 17% YoY(Mint)
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State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June, driven by healthy growth in its core gas businesses.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 4,671 crore, registering a 96.1% year-on-year (YoY) jump from 2,382 crore and a 215.3% sequential increase from 1,481 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

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Revenue from operations rose to 41,350 crore, up 16.7% YoY from 35,428.81 crore and 15.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 35,705 crore.

EBITDA stood at 7,098 crore, up from 3,669 crore in the June 2025 quarter, with margins expanding by 710 basis points to 17.65%.

Natural Gas Marketing remained GAIL's largest business segment, contributing 43,558 crore in revenue during the quarter, compared with 34,788 crore a year ago. Revenue from Transmission Services (Natural Gas) rose to 3,042 crore from 2,805 crore in the year-ago period, while the City Gas segment generated 2,256 crore.

The LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons business contributed 2,039 crore, followed by Petrochemicals at 646 crore and the other segment at 323 crore.

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Overall segment revenue increased to 52,091 crore, while inter-segment revenue stood at 10,741 crore, resulting in consolidated revenue from operations of 41,350 crore for the June quarter.

Stock jumps to eight-month high after earnings

The Street reacted positively to the results, with GAIL shares extending their gains after the earnings announcement. The stock climbed as much as 4% to 180.80 apiece, its highest level in eight months.

The rally also turned the stock's monthly performance positive, with gains of 4.3% so far in July, putting it on track to register its fourth consecutive monthly advance.

From its March low of 134 apiece, the stock has surged 35% to the current level, recouping all the losses incurred over the previous five months. However, despite the sharp rebound, the stock continues to trade about 26% below its all-time high of 245 apiece.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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