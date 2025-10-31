GAIL Q2FY26 Results: Net profit beats estimates, revenue grows marginally

GAIL (India) Ltd's net profit rose 17.6% to 2,217 crore for the September quarter, surpassing estimates. Revenue grew 6.38% YoY to 35,031 crore, and EBITDA reached 3,191.4 crore, though both measures narrowed year-on-year due to cost pressures.

A Ksheerasagar
Published31 Oct 2025, 03:18 PM IST
GAIL (India) Ltd reported a steady performance for the September quarter, with net profit rising 17.6% sequentially to 2,217 crore, coming in above street estimates.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 6.38% YoY to 35,031 crore, also slightly ahead of expectations.

At the operating level, EBITDA came in at 3,191.4 crore, marginally higher than estimates, while the EBITDA margin improved to 9.1%, compared with projections of about 8.2%. However, both EBITDA and margins narrowed on a year-on-year basis, reflecting some cost pressures.

