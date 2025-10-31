GAIL Q2FY26 Results: Net profit beats estimates, revenue grows marginally

GAIL (India) Ltd reported a steady performance for the September quarter, with net profit rising 17.6% sequentially to ₹2,217 crore, coming in above street estimates.

At the operating level, EBITDA came in at ₹3,191.4 crore, marginally higher than estimates, while the EBITDA margin improved to 9.1%, compared with projections of about 8.2%. However, both EBITDA and margins narrowed on a year-on-year basis, reflecting some cost pressures.