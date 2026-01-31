GAIL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU firm's net profit drops 57.6% YoY to ₹1,729 crore, dividend declared

GAIL reported a 57.6% decline in Q3 net profit, totaling 1,729.13 crore, down from 4,084.24 crore last year. The company also declared a 50% interim dividend of 5 per share.

Riya R Alex
Updated31 Jan 2026, 07:02 PM IST
GAIL Q3 results were declared today.
GAIL Q3 results were declared today.

GAIL Q3 Results: Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) announced the financial results for the October to December quarter on Saturday, 31 January 2026. The PSU reported a 57.6% drop in net profit to 1,729.13 crore from 4,084.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the company's exchange filing.

The revenue from operations dipped 4.4% to 35,302.7 crore in the quarter ended on 31 December 2025 from 36,937 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, GAIL announced, “the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 @ 50% (Rs. 5.00 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend will be paid with reference to the 'Record Date' i.e. Thursday, 05 th February, 2026 fixed for the said purpose.”

(More to come…)

Interim Dividend
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGAIL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU firm's net profit drops 57.6% YoY to ₹1,729 crore, dividend declared
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.