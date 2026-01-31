GAIL Q3 Results: Maharatna PSU firm's net profit drops 57.6% YoY to ₹1,729 crore, dividend declared

GAIL Q3 Results: Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) announced the financial results for the October to December quarter on Saturday, 31 January 2026. The PSU reported a 57.6% drop in net profit to ₹1,729.13 crore from ₹4,084.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the company's exchange filing.

The revenue from operations dipped 4.4% to ₹35,302.7 crore in the quarter ended on 31 December 2025 from ₹36,937 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, GAIL announced, “the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 @ 50% (Rs. 5.00 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend will be paid with reference to the 'Record Date' i.e. Thursday, 05 th February, 2026 fixed for the said purpose.”