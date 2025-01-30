GAIL (India), on January 30, announced a consolidated net profit of ₹4,084 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a 28 per cent rise from the previous year.
The state-owned gas distribution company's net profit stood at ₹3,193 crore during the same period last year.
Revenue from operations saw a 6.23 per cent increase in the quarter, reaching ₹36,937 crore, up from ₹34,768 crore in the previous year.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.