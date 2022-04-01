GAIL share buyback can provide 10-20% return for short term investors: Analyst

"GAIL share buyback at Rs190 per share is attractive based on CMP. The buyback will result in a 1.5% reduction in a total number of shares outstanding and cause a marginal uptick in future EPS. The stock is currently trading at 6.1x EV/EBITDA 1Yr Fwd, which is lower than its 5Yr avg of 7.1x due to the headwinds in the sector. As per our analysis, the buyback can provide a return of 10% to 20% based on CMP & acceptance ratio of 50% to 100%, for short term investors," said Sethumadhavan KS, Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.