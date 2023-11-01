GAIL share price climbs almost 2%; should you buy the stock after Q2 results?
GAIL share price has gained 32 per cent in the last one year, outperforming Sensex.
GAIL share price rose almost 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday (November 1), a day after the company reported its Q2FY24 earnings. GAIL share price opened at ₹120.65 against the previous close of ₹119.55 and rose about 1.6 per cent to the level of ₹121.50. The stock, however, cooled off quickly and traded 0.71 per cent higher at ₹120.40 around 9:20 am in a weak market.
