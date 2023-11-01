GAIL share price climbs almost 2%; should you buy the stock after Q2 results?

GAIL share price has gained 32 per cent in the last one year, outperforming Sensex.

GAIL share price rose almost 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Wednesday (November 1), a day after the company reported its Q2FY24 earnings. GAIL share price opened at ₹120.65 against the previous close of ₹119.55 and rose about 1.6 per cent to the level of ₹121.50. The stock, however, cooled off quickly and traded 0.71 per cent higher at ₹120.40 around 9:20 am in a weak market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAIL share price has gained about 32 per cent in the last one year, significantly outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex which has gained just over 4 per cent in the same period.

GAIL (India) on Tuesday reported a 70.3 per cent jump in its September quarter standalone net profit at ₹2,404.89 crore from ₹1,412 crore in the previous quarter, as Mint reported earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY24 declined 1.25 per cent to ₹31,822.62 crore from ₹32,227.47 crore in the first quarter. The stock closed 0.76 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Brokerages retain earlier views Most brokerage firms have retained their previous views on the stock after GAIL's Q2 results.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on GAIL stock with a target price of ₹140.

Motilal Oswal pointed out that GAIL reported an EBITDA of ₹3,490 crore in Q2FY24, 54 per cent above the brokerage firm's estimate of ₹2,270 crore. It was driven by a stronger-than-expected performance in the gas transmission, trading and petrochemicals segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We value the core business at 10 times FY25E adjusted EPS (earnings per share) of ₹11.7. Adding the value of listed and unlisted investments of ₹23, we arrive at a target price of ₹140," said Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage firm JM Financial also maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹140 from ₹135 earlier.

"We maintain a buy on reasonable valuation and steady growth visibility in the gas transmission business, coupled with the higher tariff, on account of various policy tailwinds, given the government’s target to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix to nearly 15 per cent by 2030 versus about 7 per cent currently," JM Financial said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage firm said its target price comprises the core business value of ₹122 and other investments at ₹42.

Sharp weakness in crude/spot LNG and/or jump in US HH gas price posing risk to US LNG margin as well as slow recovery in domestic gas demand impacting volume for gas transmission and trading segment are the key risks, said JM Financial.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a hold call on the stock with a target price of ₹125. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We largely retain our FY24-26E estimates based on the current earnings outlook. We value GAIL on the SOTP-EV/EBITDA method, with investments at a 30 per cent holding company discount. We increase our target multiple for gas transmission and marketing by 0.5 times each and value stake in IGL and PLNG at the current market price to factor in the recent overhangs," Emkay said.

The brokerage firm has retained its cautious stance as the outlook is largely priced in and given its history of volatility. Adverse commodity price margins, currency fluctuations, government regulations, and outages remain the key risks.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

