GAIL share price in focus ahead of Q3 result; should you buy the stock for short term?
Stock market today: GAIL share price traded with mild gains in morning trade on the BSE on Monday, January 29, ahead of its December quarter earnings. GAIL share price opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹168.15 against the previous close of ₹165.40 but soon pared most gains. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 0.88 per cent up at ₹166.85.
