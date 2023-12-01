GAIL share price rise more than 3% to scale 52 week high on improved earnings prospects led by strong gas demand
Stock Market Today- GAIL sees improved earnings prospects led by strong gas demand that remains positive for its gas transmission and distribution business. The petchem losses though are declining however outlook for segment remains weak with rising China capacities.
Share prices of Gail (India) ltd that gained more than 3% during intraday trades to scale fresh 52-week highs on Friday. The investor confidence remains strong looking looking at strong gas demand in the country.
